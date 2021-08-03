Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jaapi Logo jaapi hat logo online store bold minimal design typography icon branding logo
Jaapi is an online merchandise store which helps people to set up their own online shop. The concept of this logo is Jaapi hat, a traditional hat from India's Northeast.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
