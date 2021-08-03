Aparna Biswas

The Howrah Couple

Aparna Biswas
Aparna Biswas
  • Save
The Howrah Couple illustration
Download color palette

The bride had really long hair and the couple met in Calcutta. So I Made this cute little invitation for a friend.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Aparna Biswas
Aparna Biswas

More by Aparna Biswas

View profile
    • Like