Gaming App Design

Create a thrilling experience with different categories of games with our newly designed Gaming app.
Here we have used dark color to reduce visual vibration. With this app, users can search free, paid and popular games easily. You can also watch gaming videos, like and share them with friends.
The alluring and significant gaming illustrations with its description gives a premium feel to certain gaming users.
Tools: Adobe XD , Adobe Illustrator
