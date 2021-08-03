Fausto Melchiorre

emoji meets augmented reality, becoming masks

Fausto Melchiorre
Fausto Melchiorre
  • Save
emoji meets augmented reality, becoming masks 3d motion graphics graphic design
Download color palette

A few augmented reality emojis to play a bit!!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Fausto Melchiorre
Fausto Melchiorre

More by Fausto Melchiorre

View profile
    • Like