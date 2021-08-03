Julia Hanke

Badass Girl

Badass Girl procreate character design 2d character design illustration girl
Badass Girl 🌙

New challenge #funwithfaces by @charlyclements literally made me to have some fun with creating characters. It supposed to be a portrait but I like to show expression through the pose so ended up with drawing full character 🤷‍♀️
👉 check my Instagram to see other versions and full list of this challenge.
Will you join?

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
