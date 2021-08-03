Borna Grubišić

DailyUI #015 - On/Off Switch

Borna Grubišić
Borna Grubišić
  • Save
DailyUI #015 - On/Off Switch dauily ui challenge dailyuichallenge dailyui001 dailyui daily 100 challenge daily 100 challenge
Download color palette

Redesign button of light/dark mode from Unifty.io

Borna Grubišić
Borna Grubišić

More by Borna Grubišić

View profile
    • Like