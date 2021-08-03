Nilukshi Nonis

Snacker

Nilukshi Nonis
Nilukshi Nonis
  • Save
Snacker berlin productdesign usertesting app foodapp ux design ui
Download color palette

A snack ordering app for a movie theater
For more info on how I did it visit
https://nilukshinonis.com/projects/snacker-app

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Nilukshi Nonis
Nilukshi Nonis

More by Nilukshi Nonis

View profile
    • Like