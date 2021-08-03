Signet Logo

Sound Flix Studios: Logo

Soundflix Studios is a Music Production Studio in Siliguri, India. We have created their logo design which is based on Negative Space Concept. We have also created two motion graphics design which reveals their brand identity. Inbox for Commissioned works.

