Mojibur R Chowdhury

Animated motion logo

Mojibur R Chowdhury
Mojibur R Chowdhury
  • Save
Animated motion logo
Download color palette

Animated motion logo in photoshop.

Using pencil tool for the wolf and modified text with the font ``Nexa Rust Slab Black Shadow 01``.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Mojibur R Chowdhury
Mojibur R Chowdhury

More by Mojibur R Chowdhury

View profile
    • Like