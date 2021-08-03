Niagahoster Brand New Home Page

Hello Dribbblers!

This is a fresh look of Niagahoster's Home Page. The homepage is likely to give a fresh and clean impression and the appearance is quite compact and easy to see when reading or navigating.

We managed to revamp our Home Page because the old one seems outdated and the architectural information is also messed up compared to the new one. We try to provide new architectural information with a cleaner look.

