Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Niagahoster

Niagahoster Brand New Home Page

Niagahoster
Niagahoster
  • Save
Niagahoster Brand New Home Page ui design web design web home screen landing page design landing page home page
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

This is a fresh look of Niagahoster's Home Page. The homepage is likely to give a fresh and clean impression and the appearance is quite compact and easy to see when reading or navigating.

We managed to revamp our Home Page because the old one seems outdated and the architectural information is also messed up compared to the new one. We try to provide new architectural information with a cleaner look.

Hit "L" if you like it.
_______

Visit us on:
Niagahoster
_______

Subscribe & follow us on:
Youtube | Instagram | Facebook

Niagahoster
Niagahoster

More by Niagahoster

View profile
    • Like