Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
rokibsdesign

logo design for car company

rokibsdesign
rokibsdesign
Hire Me
  • Save
logo design for car company flat modern logotype creative branding logo v car logo top car brand logos luxury car logo car logos with wings car brands car logos without names sports car logomark buy sell car logo
Download color palette

Love to share new logo design project, for car company which specialises in making and selling new quality cars called Hover.
Hope you enjoy this logo design. Let me know your opinion about the logomark!

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
rokibsdesign@gmail.com |
WhatsApp: +8801853421106
Skype: rokibsdesign

Thank You.

----
Follow me on
behance

rokibsdesign
rokibsdesign
Freelance Logo & Brand Identity Designer 🔹
Hire Me

More by rokibsdesign

View profile
    • Like