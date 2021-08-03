Redesign of versatile tool for interior designers

🏡MyDoma is a platform that allows interior designers, suppliers, and construction developers to coordinate projects, resources, and documents in one place.

🙌Clients can also be invited to the platform by designers ― to provide feedback and participate in price negotiation. It was mentioned by Architectural Digest among one of the top interior design tools in the world.

