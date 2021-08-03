G Suite + Kissflow Digital Workplace = Better Work

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hey Mates !!
I have been working on this Project for a while and came up with the concept of minimal & intuitive .
Also Scaling, preparing Responsive design assets & Product Illustrations for this platform interfaces Along with DARK THEME.
Now every user can experience flexible, simple, and elegant
with Kissflow Digital Workplace on every device.
by Making your process even more easier.
The power of G Suite.
Now with Kissflow Digital Workplace.
You no longer have to worry about switching tabs to get work done on the remote .
You can now integrate your G Suite with Kissflow Digital Workplace and increase productivity by bringing all your work into one place.
www.kissflow.com/digital-workplace/g-suite-kissflow-digital-workplace/
Cheers !!!