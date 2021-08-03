Eckard. Investing in mineral rights client application

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
🎯 High risk, high reward. Oil and gas working interest has its perks. Of course, this type of investment also comes with a certain amount of risk. The main goal of the Eckard is accessible and reliable service through accountability and transparency.
🗃️ In our app you can learn information and resources for high-net-worth investors that look to get extra energy industry insight. Stay up informed and updated by receiving your oil and gas mineral reports straight to the app. Observe oil and gas mineral investments and access to projects available to accredited investors. Be the first to know about new releases, mineral projects and more. Never miss a beat.
—
❤️ Press L if you enjoy this project! We will appreciate any kind of feedback!
📮 We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@cre8.team
Instagram | Facebook