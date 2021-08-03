DiaShy
mobitouch

💳 Wallet App Design

DiaShy
mobitouch
DiaShy for mobitouch
💳 Wallet App Design
Hello again!

We are back with the Finance App project. Have you ever found yourself in need of a personalized e-wallet? A place where you can add all of your debit/credit cards and track your finances? Here you have it!

Thank you for your time, and please leave an “L” if you like it. 🤩
Have a beautiful day!

