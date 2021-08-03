Roman Solonovich

'Freelantix' app Landing page

Hey guys, I am glad to share with you the landing page of the productive app "Freelantix" for tutors, coaches, psychologists, trainers, consultants and other. I'll show you details soon

🤝 ️I'm available for freelance projects at: solonobeach@gmail.com

