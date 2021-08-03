EasyTravel Landing Page UI Design (Dark mode)

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Folks,
Easytravel is a Travelling Guide website where Travellers can find a guide to travel with them, we know the lack of proper guidance traveller faced many problems so I'm trying to solve this problem, Here is my landing page design, for more details stay connected. I hope you guys like it...Thanks .
Available For Hire
Full-time position (Remote), Contract, Project basis
Email: jonabjakir@gmail.com
Follow me on
Facebook | Instagram | Behance | Linkedin