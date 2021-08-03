Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohammad Jakir

EasyTravel Landing Page UI Design (Dark mode)

Mohammad Jakir
Mohammad Jakir
  • Save
EasyTravel Landing Page UI Design (Dark mode) responsive design traveling case study traveling web design dark mode ux designer ui designer uiux ux design landing page web design mobile app design mobile app ui design ui design
Download color palette

Hey Folks,
Easytravel is a Travelling Guide website where Travellers can find a guide to travel with them, we know the lack of proper guidance traveller faced many problems so I'm trying to solve this problem, Here is my landing page design, for more details stay connected. I hope you guys like it...Thanks .

Available For Hire

Full-time position (Remote), Contract, Project basis

Email: jonabjakir@gmail.com

Follow me on

Facebook | Instagram | Behance | Linkedin

Mohammad Jakir
Mohammad Jakir

More by Mohammad Jakir

View profile
    • Like