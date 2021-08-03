THE18.DESIGN

Hipa People 🔥3D Characters

THE18.DESIGN
THE18.DESIGN
  • Save
Hipa People 🔥3D Characters minimal ui sports workout gym sport 3d skate 3d workout 3d gym 3d sport 3d illustration 3d people 3d character 3d illustration minimalism uidesign clean ui clean ui 18design
Download color palette

Hi dribbble mates! ❤️

Hipa People 🔥
Meet 18 bright 3D Characters. Use the pack to create stunning e-commerce projects with eye-catching graphics. Stay positive!

Hipa People ✨

💎 PNG Files / Size: 5000x5000

18 Design | Instagram

THE18.DESIGN
THE18.DESIGN

More by THE18.DESIGN

View profile
    • Like