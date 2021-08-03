Erfan

Logo - homefully co-living stacked mirror identity red home branding logo
The Co-Living Start-up was founded to provide an all-around housing solutions for young professionals in big cities. As in most Start-ups, the company outgrew its initial name/brand after a few years and faced significant limitations in expanding and marketing their product. The challenge was to rethink the start-ups philosophy and create a thoughtful and universal experience. Homefully was our solution.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
