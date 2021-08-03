University dashboard

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi Dribbblers 👋
Being a student can be challenging at times - exams, academic papers, feeling overwhelmed, etc. This concept has been created to take some pressure off the students with the help of clean intuitive design and optimal user flow. Do you remember your university years or maybe you still study? 🎓
----
Oh, and I've got exciting news for you! Currently we are looking for
Product Designers