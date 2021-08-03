Anastasiia Sorokova
Diabetes Control Application

Diabetes Control Application medical app healthcare glucose insulin diabetes dairy
When it comes to managing diabetes, diabetes control app may be a great helper. Applicatiom connects to sensor glucometer and insulin pump. This is a concept of bridging sensor and insulin pump. App also allows you to log your numbers manually while also tracking exercise and meals.
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
