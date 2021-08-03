Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kira Temirshina
heartbeat

Illustration set: Grow your business

Kira Temirshina
heartbeat
Kira Temirshina for heartbeat
Hey there! The grain effect makes me excited, and you may have probably noticed that from my earlier shots.

So here we go again, I tried to show a combination moods: some elements from ancient Greece, and an old newspaper. I think it looks rather captivating when modern digital products use classic visuals reminding us of the past.

How does this make you feel? Share down in the comments!

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
scalable visual foundation that will help you grow
