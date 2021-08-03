Samiruddin Thunder

Live Concert Landing Page UI (DailyUI #003)

Live Concert Landing Page UI (DailyUI #003) website ui graphic design 003 design dailyui
My third UI design for DailyUI Challenge. Here I had to design a landing page.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
