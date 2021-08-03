Mary Evseenko

Web interface for searching sweets

Mary Evseenko
Mary Evseenko
  • Save
Web interface for searching sweets minimal web interface landing page design web ux ui figma
Download color palette

Web interface for searching sweets.
Design — Figma

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Mary Evseenko
Mary Evseenko

More by Mary Evseenko

View profile
    • Like