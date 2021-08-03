𝖕𝖍𝖆𝖕 🐰

Grien - Cooking App

𝖕𝖍𝖆𝖕 🐰
𝖕𝖍𝖆𝖕 🐰
  • Save
Grien - Cooking App ux web website layout ui interface design
Download color palette

Hi, Guys!
My latest case study.This is a platform where you can make your favorite food, easily find your recipes by searching for food ingredients, your recipes. Every recipe has a tutorial video for better understanding.
Hope you like it!!!

https://www.behance.net/gallery/124650477/Grien-Cooking-App-Case-Study

-----------------------
Follow Me:
Instagram | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
𝖕𝖍𝖆𝖕 🐰
𝖕𝖍𝖆𝖕 🐰

More by 𝖕𝖍𝖆𝖕 🐰

View profile
    • Like