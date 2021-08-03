Monika Pola

Huboxt Landing Page Design 🎨

Monika Pola
Monika Pola
  • Save
Huboxt Landing Page Design 🎨 ui illustration pattern darktheme huboxt landingpage website
Download color palette

Designed a website together with Fred for our friends at Huboxt. It's up and running and feel free to check it out! 🥳

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Monika Pola
Monika Pola

More by Monika Pola

View profile
    • Like