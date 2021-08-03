Ashraf Bakar

Are you there?

Ashraf Bakar
Ashraf Bakar
  • Save
Are you there? seeing hearing surah quran ashraf bakar muslim malaysia allah islamic islamic art typography islam
Download color palette

[He is] Creator of the heavens and the earth. He has made for you from yourselves, mates, and among the cattle, mates; He multiplies you thereby. There is nothing like unto Him, and He is the Hearing, the Seeing.

Ashraf Bakar
Ashraf Bakar

More by Ashraf Bakar

View profile
    • Like