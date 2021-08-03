Ashraf Bakar

Zikrullah

Zikrullah islamic islamic art design illustration malaysia windows uiux brain muslim zikr zikir islam
Those who believe, and whose hearts find satisfaction in the remembrance of Allah. Unquestionably, by the remembrance of Allah hearts are assured.

