Daily UI - Day 010

Day 010: "Social Share. Design a social share button/icon and be mindful of the size, imagery, placement, and purpose for sharing."

For today's challenge, I decided to brush up on my Figma prototyping skills and focus more on the UI. There are certain micro-interactions/animations I wish I could've figured out in Figma, but for the sake of time, I've decided to leave them out.

(For those who are wondering, I wanted the share button to roll while the social icons opened up.)