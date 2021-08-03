Daily UI - Day 010

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Day 010: "Social Share. Design a social share button/icon and be mindful of the size, imagery, placement, and purpose for sharing."
For today's challenge, I decided to brush up on my Figma prototyping skills and focus more on the UI. There are certain micro-interactions/animations I wish I could've figured out in Figma, but for the sake of time, I've decided to leave them out.
(For those who are wondering, I wanted the share button to roll while the social icons opened up.)