Early art direction exploration for 10Exchange—a website project we did recently. 10Exchange is a prestigious 30-story office tower ideally situated on the Hudson River, this property is minutes to and from New York City by mass transit. Through a modern layout and an emphasis on typography and information architecture, we sought to create a simple but contemporary experience. This design was eventually rejected, but we found it interesting and believe that it deserves to see the light of day. We will be sharing more design directions soon.

