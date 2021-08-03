🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Early art direction exploration for 10Exchange—a website project we did recently. 10Exchange is a prestigious 30-story office tower ideally situated on the Hudson River, this property is minutes to and from New York City by mass transit. Through a modern layout and an emphasis on typography and information architecture, we sought to create a simple but contemporary experience. This design was eventually rejected, but we found it interesting and believe that it deserves to see the light of day. We will be sharing more design directions soon.
