Vectary 3D Elements for Figma - Material

Hello everyone! 😀👋

Another day, another plugin video.

You can affect the surface appearance of your 3D model from within the plugin. For example, lower the roughness setting to make the surface glossier or achieve a metallic look by adjusting the object's metalness.

