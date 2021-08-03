Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sterling Coffee Co. — Brand & Identity

Another look at the branding for Sterling Coffee Company ☕

I had the privilege of collaborating with the founders, who came up with the concept for this unique logo featuring the silhouette of their beagle, Sterling — check out the final logo design above 🐶

☕ 8134 Colorado Blvd Firestone, CO 80520 – if you're ever nearby!!

Sterling Coffee Co. — Brand & Identity
