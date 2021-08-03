Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

Coinduct Logo Design

Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Coinduct Logo Design l a z y d o g j u m p e d o v e r t h e q u i c k b r o w n f o x gradient modern cryptocurrency blockchain crypto appicon software tech symbol creative logotype logodesign branding brand design icon logo
Download color palette

An unused logo design from my archive featuring two overlapping letters 'C' for a cryptocurrency blockchain project.

✉️ Let's work together - dstuoka@gmail.com

Email - Website - Behance - Instagram - Playbook

Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hello! For inquiries, please use my email, it's in 'About' ↘
Hire Me

More by Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

View profile
    • Like