Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
kosha Shah

Custom Save the date illustration

kosha Shah
kosha Shah
  • Save
Custom Save the date illustration wedding card invitation typography illustration design
Download color palette

Tej & Carolina studied at penn state, USA; same uni but unaware of each others existance. But fate had to play a role & they bumped into each other at garba night. Tej noticed Carolinas charm and Carolina noticed Tej's graceful moves. Though they did not get to talk to each other at the event, they both ended up at taco bell and finally love was kindled. And now this beautiful brazilian girl is getting married to Ahmedabads prince. The illustrations on the invitation and save the date depict the Journey of their love story. Don't miss out on a special appearance by Tej's doggo Eloy.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
kosha Shah
kosha Shah

More by kosha Shah

View profile
    • Like