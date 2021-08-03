Custom Save the date illustration

Tej & Carolina studied at penn state, USA; same uni but unaware of each others existance. But fate had to play a role & they bumped into each other at garba night. Tej noticed Carolinas charm and Carolina noticed Tej's graceful moves. Though they did not get to talk to each other at the event, they both ended up at taco bell and finally love was kindled. And now this beautiful brazilian girl is getting married to Ahmedabads prince. The illustrations on the invitation and save the date depict the Journey of their love story. Don't miss out on a special appearance by Tej's doggo Eloy.