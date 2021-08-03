Ninaa

Daily UI 003- Landing page

Daily UI 003- Landing page dailyui landing page ui ux design
Daily UI 003
for this challenge I decide to make a landing page for online donuts shop, I tried to make it simple as possible and easy to explore.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
