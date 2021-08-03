kosha Shah

Logo Design for Jiyaa Arora

typography logo illustration icon design branding logo design
Jiyaa came with an idea of revamping her old logo and identity. She wanted her new identity to feel luxurious and playful being one of the premium baby photographers in Mumbai, India. She wanted the colours to be subtle and involve a touch of Rose gold gradient. She required the elements to be magical as that what is captured in her images and the font to be handwritten to portray the rawness that she captures of the babies she clicks

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
