Kids E-learning App - Educational App

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Good day, everyone!
I'm very excited to share my latest mobile app design exploration for the Kids E-Learning App. Kids will learn numeric and alphabetic words, shapes, and reading using it, and parents will be able to assess their kid's progress.
Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator
How is It? Feel free to share some ❤️ if you enjoy it. Cheers!
💌 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐚? 𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬
✉️ E-mail : biz@multiqos.com
💬 Skype : Connect with us
🔗 https://bit.ly/3Cc6qTW
Follow Us 🌐
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Dribbble | Behance