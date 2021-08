Kids E-learning App - Educational App

Good day, everyone!

I'm very excited to share my latest mobile app design exploration for the Kids E-Learning App. Kids will learn numeric and alphabetic words, shapes, and reading using it, and parents will be able to assess their kid's progress.

Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator

How is It? Feel free to share some ❀️ if you enjoy it. Cheers!

πŸ’Œ π‡πšπ―πž 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐒𝐝𝐞𝐚? π–πž 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐒π₯πšπ›π₯𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬

βœ‰οΈ E-mail : biz@multiqos.com

πŸ’¬ Skype : Connect with us

πŸ”— https://bit.ly/3Cc6qTW

Follow Us 🌐

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Dribbble | Behance