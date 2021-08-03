Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kids E-learning App - Educational App

Good day, everyone!

I'm very excited to share my latest mobile app design exploration for the Kids E-Learning App. Kids will learn numeric and alphabetic words, shapes, and reading using it, and parents will be able to assess their kid's progress.

Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator

How is It? Feel free to share some ❤️ if you enjoy it. Cheers!

