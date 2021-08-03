Logo Design for Solasta

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Solasta is a Canada based luxury beauty company that have their range of Turkish skin exfoliating magic glove and handmade soaps.
Solasta is a beautiful Scottish adjective that means luminous or shining, which is apt for the wonder glove as that is what it promises.
The brief to design their logo was simple, they wanted it to be luxurious.
They were clear about using a handwritten font with a combination with ginkgo leaf as the ginkgo has been a symbol of longevity.