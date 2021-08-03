Logo Design for Solasta

Solasta is a Canada based luxury beauty company that have their range of Turkish skin exfoliating magic glove and handmade soaps.

Solasta is a beautiful Scottish adjective that means luminous or shining, which is apt for the wonder glove as that is what it promises.

The brief to design their logo was simple, they wanted it to be luxurious.

They were clear about using a handwritten font with a combination with ginkgo leaf as the ginkgo has been a symbol of longevity.