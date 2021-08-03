Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Inner peace! designer dribbble illustration hireme vector art plant aesthetic modern digital art dribbble girlcharacter ux ui flat illustration design artwork illustrator art graphic design digital illustration
One of my favorite work. It's an old work. Made some changes and reuploaded it. Whenever I see this I feel some inner peace. What do you feel when you see it?
feel free to leave your comment. It means a lot to me.

Need Illustrations?
Just let me know 😊

available for freelance works, tell me more at sanjida@magnitodigital.com

Follow me on
https://www.behance.net/sanjidabar32b0?isa0=1
https://www.linkedin.com/in/sanjida-bari-anannya-43a3b61ab/

