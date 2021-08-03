Home Décor e-commerce website

Dikshit Kashyap

Today I came up with a two page design in 2 hours. I feel I am getting a better hold of text alignment and color coordination. I also designed a makeshift logo for the makeshift website giving their brand a color identity. The images and information are sourced from google and are used only for non-commercial purposes.

Link to project: https://www.figma.com/proto/iZZqA0gJIlDoz7QoxvqSFX/Untitled?node-id=2%3A110&scaling=min-zoom&page-id=0%3A1

