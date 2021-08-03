Riko Sapto Dimo
Orely

Galactic Pricing Page Exploration 🚀

Riko Sapto Dimo
Orely
Riko Sapto Dimo for Orely
Hire Us
  • Save
Galactic Pricing Page Exploration 🚀 ui white desktop website icon illustration details price modern clean landing pricing blue plane flight moon galactic virgin rocket space
Galactic Pricing Page Exploration 🚀 ui white desktop website icon illustration details price modern clean landing pricing blue plane flight moon galactic virgin rocket space
Galactic Pricing Page Exploration 🚀 ui white desktop website icon illustration details price modern clean landing pricing blue plane flight moon galactic virgin rocket space
Download color palette
  1. galactic.jpg
  2. main landing.jpg
  3. slide 2.jpg

Galactic Pricing Page Exploration 🚀
.
.
inspired by the launch of Galactic which was just carried out some time ago which made me very impressed, and inspired to make explorations for pricing pages using this Galactic theme
.
CHECK NEXT SLIDE FOR MORE DETAILS 👉🏼
.
have a great project?
Connect with us Hello@orely.co

Follow my Instagram | Behance
Also visit our website Orely.co

Have a nice day 👋

Orely
Orely
Welcome to our design portfolio
Hire Us

More by Orely

View profile
    • Like