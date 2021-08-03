Kompas.id Revamp

I've been an intern UI/UX Designer at the leading news company in Indonesia, Harian Kompas. I noticed that some things could be improved, especially the app's UI to make it more stand out from its competitors. Therefore, I made this draft project!

Through competitive analysis and small survey, I redesign the app's most important part, landing page, in purpose to increase new users engagement.

I noticed that the previous version lacks content hierarchies, so I decided to reorganize the content starting from the engaging ones. Also, I put emphasize on premium content, Kompas e-Paper, to increase user's awareness of more reliable news provided by Harian Kompas.