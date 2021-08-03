Asimbon Phangchopi

Into Dust

Asimbon Phangchopi
Asimbon Phangchopi
  • Save
Into Dust into dust bladee fan art photoshop adobe wacom illustration digital art
Download color palette

This is a fanart of Bladee from his music video, "Into Dust" which I made in Adobe Photoshop using my Wacom Tablet. The initial sketch was made in paper which I later shifted and made digitally on my Computer.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Asimbon Phangchopi
Asimbon Phangchopi

More by Asimbon Phangchopi

View profile
    • Like