Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Divya Kunwar

Axis rocketship logo

Divya Kunwar
Divya Kunwar
  • Save
Axis rocketship logo flat minimal minimalist branding illustration graphic design dailylogochallenge1 logo challenge canvadesign rocketship logo axis rocketship logo axisrocketship rocketshiplogo dailylogochallenge icon design logo
Download color palette

This logo is all about designing a rocketship logo for company name Axis.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I would love to hear you thoughts on this😊
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
👇👇👇👇👇
Contact for freelance work!
gmail : divyakunwar2245@gmail.com
upwork : https://www.upwork.com/o/profiles/users/~01a3985938e9ca3396/
behance : https://www.behance.net/divyakunwar

Divya Kunwar
Divya Kunwar

More by Divya Kunwar

View profile
    • Like