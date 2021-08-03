Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Doga Dogan

Slotimer - Time Tracker App

Doga Dogan
Doga Dogan
Slotimer - Time Tracker App adobexd app concept habit tracker time tracker app ux design uidesign challenge ui challenge ui
Heyy everyone,
This is a time tracking app concept for that I've done for UI challenge
Let me know what you think of it. 🙌

Doga Dogan
Doga Dogan

