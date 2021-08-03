Asimbon Phangchopi

Dancing in the Dark by Joji

Asimbon Phangchopi
Asimbon Phangchopi
  • Save
Dancing in the Dark by Joji wacom dancing in the dark joji fan art photoshop adobe digital art illustration
Download color palette

This is a fanart of Joji from his music video, "Dancing in the Dark" which I made on Adobe Photoshop using my Wacom Tablet. The artwork was done directly on the Computer.

Asimbon Phangchopi
Asimbon Phangchopi

More by Asimbon Phangchopi

View profile
    • Like