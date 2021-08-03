Natasha Krivonosova

Cyrillic alphabet 33/33

Natasha Krivonosova
Natasha Krivonosova
  • Save
Cyrillic alphabet 33/33 apple alphabet grain texture vector design texture illustration grit
Download color palette

33/33
Letter "Я"
Яблоко/Apple

Illustration for challenge #wearecyrillic

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Natasha Krivonosova
Natasha Krivonosova

More by Natasha Krivonosova

View profile
    • Like