Asimbon Phangchopi

Tsunaina

Asimbon Phangchopi
Asimbon Phangchopi
Tsunaina flat illustration vector art illustrator fan art design adobe illustration digital art
This is a fanart of a model, "Tsunaina" which I made using Adobe Illustrator. The initial sketch was made in paper and later transferred and made digitally.

Asimbon Phangchopi
Asimbon Phangchopi

