Business Statistics Dashboard

Hello, friends! Let us represent you our new shot — business statistics app📈

This is an app for business: it helps to control sales statistics in general and of each seller separately👩‍💼

On the shot there is a dashboard, where you can see cards of the best sellers and sales statistics.

There is a performance diagram and cards of sales trends below📊



Neon green colour in combination with purple helps users to focus on working with numbers

The main feature — sales and work statistics in one place🤩

Created by Alena Ovcharenko