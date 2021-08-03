Business Statistics Dashboard

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello, friends! Let us represent you our new shot — business statistics app📈
This is an app for business: it helps to control sales statistics in general and of each seller separately👩💼
On the shot there is a dashboard, where you can see cards of the best sellers and sales statistics.
There is a performance diagram and cards of sales trends below📊
Neon green colour in combination with purple helps users to focus on working with numbers
The main feature — sales and work statistics in one place🤩
Created by Alena Ovcharenko