Business Statistics Dashboard stats dashboard platform web mvp startup neon chart graphs business animation sales statistics crm online ux ui purrweb design app
Hello, friends! Let us represent you our new shot — business statistics app📈
This is an app for business: it helps to control sales statistics in general and of each seller separately👩‍💼

On the shot there is a dashboard, where you can see cards of the best sellers and sales statistics.
There is a performance diagram and cards of sales trends below📊

Neon green colour in combination with purple helps users to focus on working with numbers
The main feature — sales and work statistics in one place🤩

Created by Alena Ovcharenko

