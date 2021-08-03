Panji Awwaludi D

Mood Tracker - Micro Interaction

Panji Awwaludi D
Panji Awwaludi D
  • Save
Mood Tracker - Micro Interaction dribbble app design mobile ux ui dailyui interface ios android digital aftereffect figma simple minimal concept interaction
Download color palette

Hi guys! 👋
I have done with my first micro-interaction design about mood tracker apps which I have learned from @cuberto design course.

Font : Nunito
Tools : Figma, After Effect, AEUX

I would love to hear your feedback on this shot, have a great day!🤩

_______
I'm available for a new project!
Let's talk about design: panji.ad.dsg@gmail.com

Instagram | Medium | Linkedin

Panji Awwaludi D
Panji Awwaludi D

More by Panji Awwaludi D

View profile
    • Like